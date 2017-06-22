Over 500 students, parents, STEAM professionals and community members participated in the third annual Los Alamitos Unified district-wide STEAM Showcase, which was provided by the Los Alamitos Education Foundation on May 20. Students of all ages created projects that incorporated science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math (STEAM). There is a nation-wide movement to bring more of these subjects to our schools and to inspire children to pursue careers in these fields.

“I am very impressed with the quality of this year’s projects. Our students learn so much each year and we are seeing even more amazing STEAM projects as our initiative continues,” said LAEF Programs Manager Michael Kahn.

The STEAM Showcase took place in and around the Los Alamitos High School Gym. Student presented projects in various areas of study such as 3D printing, robotics, psychology, computer programming, biology, chemistry, food science, video production, product design, and much more. Jenna Arkin, Product Development Director for Earth Friendly Products (ECOS brand), gave a keynote presentation, which focused on how her background in chemistry and fashion design have served her well in her current role.

She also encouraged everyone to explore new paths in life and try many career opportunities.

Students and spectators also visited STEAM Professionals’ booths and interactive stations.

Booths included Boeing, Build-It Workspace, ECOS/Earth Friendly Products, The Reptile Zoo, Virgin Galactic, and Watersafe Swim School.

The LAEF STEAM initiative is funded by generous donations to the 2016-17 King and Queen of Hearts campaign. It ended on Feb. 24 at the coronation gala and raised over $180,000. The Tesoro Foundation also supported LAEF’s STEAM initiative and middle school Robotics program.

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation works with all nine school sites to provide STEAM fairs and the STEAM Showcase. A final STEAM Fair took place on May 22 at Lee Elementary, and another fair will take place on May 24 at Weaver Elementary.

This article appeared in the May 24, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.