With a wide-range of ages and talents, The Youth Center Music Program students participated in the All District Band and Orchestra Festival at Los Alamitos High School on Feb. 11. Kids as young as kindergarteners through high school performed for parents, relatives and on-lookers.

“I love this event because it gives our families an opportunity to see our [music] program from pre school to high school,” said Los Alamitos Unified School District Superintendent Sherry Kropp. “It gives us an opportunity to celebrate music.”

Youth Center Music Program student Carlos Barcelo, 14, and his brother Daniel Barcelo, 10, performed before a crowd of about 900 in the high school gym. According to their mother, Maria Barcelo, they take after their father, Rey, who plays several musical instruments. Both boys play the saxophone just like him, but have played other instruments including piano and violin. She said their teachers say they are musically inclined.

Carlos, an 8th grader at Oak Middle School, has been playing tenor saxophone for three years and says that playing a musical instrument is “riveting and filled with excitement.” With plans of eventually playing in the Los Alamitos High School band and jazz bands, he especially likes playing solo pieces as it has taught him how to be more creative and confident.

His younger brother Daniel, a 4th grader at Lee Elementary School, has been playing alto saxophone for two years and intends to keep playing although he’s not too certain about playing in high school because he’s only in elementary school. However, he enjoys being in performances, and loves listening to the cheers of the audience. “Playing alto sax has allowed me to become less nervous in front of an audience,” he said. “I love playing and it makes me happy!”

“Both boys like being creative composing music and have a lot of fun playing,” said their mother. “It’s helped them with other subjects such as reading and writing. It’s taught them how to be disciplined, motivated to work hard and achieve. It’s broadened their horizons and they feel accomplished.” Ultimately she hopes that in now gaining a love and appreciation for music, that they will use it later in life. “The fact that they understand music is beneficial,” she said. “They can take it up later or use it for employment such as being a music teacher.”

Other parents like Kierth and Jamie Hislop, watched and listened to their children perform at the festival as well. They believe learning a musical instrument is important for their son’s sense of achievement. Ritchie, 10, attends Rossmoor Elementary School and is a first year trumpet student with interests in learning the saxophone. Although he loves sports, he hopes to continue with music in high school.

“Playing a musical instrument makes him feel proud of himself,” said his mother. “He feels like he has achieved a goal since he has always [wanted] to learn.”

“I think he took after me as I’m more into music than my wife,” said Kierth who plays the piano and guitar. “Playing a musical instrument has benefitted him just in the fact that he enjoys the challenge of learning to how to play. It helps him with confidence and not to be too nervous about performing before a large audience although this is his first all-district music concert.”

According to Cara Guggino, her 10-year-old son Jason gained confidence by performing at the music festival. The Rossmoor Elementary School 5th grader has played the trumpet for two years, and has gained a different perspective on life, she said.

“It’s going to help him in the future with public speaking,” said Guggino who plays the piano and clarinet. Her daughter, Joanna, is also musically inclined and sings in the choir at McAuliffe Middle School. “I hope they learn continued confidence by building step-by-step growth to see the rewards of their hard work.”

