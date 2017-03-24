The pride of Los Alamitos boys 2005 elite soccer made it to the sweet 16 of the California State Cup over the Feb. 25 weekend.

Over 200 teams in Southern California competed and the local boys made it all the way to knockout stages of the competition.

This recent accomplishment is a first for the FC Premier club in that age group.

The team is coached by Donovan Martinez, who’s also the Varsity coach of Los Alamitos High School, which is one of the top 10 division one high schools in California. Donovan will be moving the boys up to compete in gold level/flight I soccer the remainder of 2017 and beyond.

To be invited to train with Donovan’s team or any of the FC Premier boys and girls 70 plus elite soccer teams please send an email to fcplosalamitos@gmail.com. Visit their website at fcpremier97.com

This article appeared in the March 1, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.