St. Hedwig eigth grade graduate Caden Contreras was recently awarded a Notre Dame Club of Orange County Scholarship Award for Outstanding Community Service.

Board president Paul Irving said Contreras was honored for exemplifying what it means to “give back” by volunteering and participating in a host of community service programs while at St. Hedwig.

Contreras is one of eight Orange County students recognized for their school service.

A $250 scholarship to offset tuition costs will be forwarded to Servite High School in Anaheim where Contreras will attend in the fall.

According to Irving, presentation of the Scholarship Awards recognizes graduating eighth graders at each of the participating Orange County Catholic Diocesan K-through-8 schools. In addition, the club will provide each school with plaques on which to list each year’s recipients.

The following are this year’s scholarship recipients listed with the graduating school and the Catholic high school they will be attending this fall:

• Nolan Bellow–St. Catherine of Siena–Santa Margarita CHS

• Caden Contreras–St. Hedwig–Servite H.S.

• Cara Jimenez–St. Irenaeus–St. Joseph H.S.

• Caroline Linton–St. Juliana Falconieri–Rosary Academy

• Mira Oravetz–St. Joachim–Connelly H.S.

• Matthew Scully–St. Bonaventure–Mater Dei H.S.

• Alex Vallone–Our Lady of Fatima–Santa Margarita CHS

• Jasmine Vodhanel–St. Columban–Rosary Academy

This article appeared in the July 19, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.