The recent closing ceremonies at St. Hedwig Pony Baseball was the last for some. It was league President Dr. William Poe’s last closing ceremony at St. Hedwig Pony Baseball. Dr. Poe served as League President for the past two years as well as on the board for the past several years. It was also the last time for some of the Bronco players as they ran the ceremonial “running of the bases” for the last time.