At the end of June, Seal Beach’s top-rated restaurant, Spaghettini, kicks off a year-long series of festivities with the theme “Thirty Years of Celebrating.” A special anniversary menu will be the first offering.

Since 1988, business partners, Cary Hardwick and Laurie Sisneros have perfected the blend of Northern Italian and California cuisines.

“We built the business from scratch, the name means Little Spaghetti,” said Hardwick. “Laurie and I used to work together for another restaurant. She was a district manager and area supervisor. I was a general manager.”

The duo decided to set up shop in what they believe was the best location.

“We chose the Spaghettini location in the middle of California. It was an empty lot surrounded by the 405, 22, and 605,” said Hardwick. “We are the meeting place for Southern California.”

The restaurant’s menu has evolved over the years, with a few items from the original menu still available. The menu changes seasonally, so repeat visits will offer new dining options.

A few of their specialties include lamb chops, bone-in rib eye, and parmesan-crusted Chilean sea bass. Their pastas, sauces, and dressing are made from scratch, and a wood-burning pizza oven is a focal point in the establishment.

“My favorite is the New Zealand lamb chops,” said Hardwick. Sisneros likes the “Halibut. It’s horseradish-crusted. I could eat it every day.”

For each year’s anniversary, a special menu item is offered at a discounted price.

This year’s special, from June 28-August 31, is Salad Romaine; choice of entrée: Stuffed Jidori Chicken, Potato-Crusted Alaskan Halibut or Sliced Sirloin Steak; and a dessert of Mud Pie. The entire meal is only $29 for the 29th anniversary.

“We have a Sunday brunch that includes the buffet and dining menu, along with free-flowing champagne, mimosas and entertainment,” shared Hardwick.

This year, Spaghettini is also producing its own champagne to enjoy either in the restaurant or to take home. And a jazz-compilation CD of their favorite artists will also be available for purchase this summer.

“Our jazz music is broadcast on 94.7 FM, The Wave. Reservations are recommended and the lounge sells out three-to-four weeks in advance,” said Hardwick. The event, listed in Smooth Jazz News as Spaghettini’s Legendary Champagne and Entertainment, is a favorite with listeners.

A schedule of upcoming musical performances is available online at www.spaghettini.com, with performances Thursday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Check online for ticket prices and reservations for all events.

The restaurant not only desires to deliver a high-quality dining experience but also it desires to gives back to the local community.

“Every year, twenty-five local middle and high schools sell tickets and get to keep all of the money,” said Hardwick. “The funds support music departments, and often pay for instruments and lessons. Each school schedules their fundraising night and their students get to perform here.”

Spaghettini is also known for the Grammy Award winners who have performed on their stage including: Kenny Loggins, Leon Russell, Arturo Sandoval, John Mayall & the Blues Breakers, and Pancho Sanchez. For 17 years, the top 25 high school musicians from all over the country are paired with famous Grammy Award winners who come to the lounge, then play at the Grammy’s. Hardwick and Sisneros are always invited to attend the Grammy show.

As for their employees, many have been with the company for more than 10 years, with some having started with the company when it opened 29 years ago. The business partners believe in servant-leadership, doing what they can to help their employees. They even take some of their staff on an annual trip to Italy for wine tasting and education on wines.

In addition to their work in the restaurant, Hardwick and Sisneros have hosted Spaghettini at Sea cruise events for 15 years. The ship sails from Italy to Greece, Montenegro and Croatia.

Spaghettini welcomes long-time and new dining customers to visit the restaurant Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We like to feed people and exceed expectations,” said Hardwick.



This article appeared in the June 21, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.