Recently, local FC Premier Boys 2005 team defeated a top LA Galaxy Gold team in the rain in San Diego to advance to the next round of the State Cup. The head coach of the local youth team is Donovan Martinez who happens to be the varsity coach of Los Alamitos High School. The local boys beat the LA Galaxy team 4-1 and controlled the entire match. Under the professional training expertise of coach Martinez, the local players are excelling to new heights. For more information on the club visit FCPremier97.com. The club is expecting to have more than 70 youth teams in 2017. Local players who’d like to be invited to guest train with Donovan and the team please send an email to: FCPLosAlamitos@gmail.com. Pictured from left to right in the back row are Dylan Marin, Mathew Kuras, Mario Botan, Jack Brown, Jacob Herrera, and Ethan Frank. In the front row are Dominic Primeaux, Chase McLachlan, Shaun Im, Alex Skalmowski, Jaison Calub, Wilson Fedre, Connor McLachlan, Antonio Apuzzo, and Reed Flores.