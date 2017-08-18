The family of Jackson Chavez, 26, will have a paddle out to honor his memory and spread his ashes on Saturday Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m. in Seal Beach with a barbeque afterwards at Clancys.

Jackson was murdered at Cherry Creek State Park in Colorado on Aug. 13.

Services for the Los Alamitos native will be held the following day on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at 360 State University Dr. in Long Beach.

Jackson leaves behind his parents Jesse and Julie Chavez and his twin brother and sister Samuel and Taylor Chavez.