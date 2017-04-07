Scouts of St. Hedwig Catholic Church recently gathered to celebrate the annual National Scout Sunday. The 8 a.m. mass was designated to recognize all St. Hedwig Boy scouts, Girl scouts, and Cub scouts and special recognition was given to those scouts who earned their religious awards and Eagle/Gold Rank Awards this year. Pastor Chris Heath presided over the Mass, and the scouts served in a variety of roles as lectors, altar servers, and ushers - practicing the 12th point of the Scout Law - A Scout is Reverent.