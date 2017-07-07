Los Alamitos High School is 50 years old. Like anything of that age, it suffers from aches and pains that need serious attention. Electrical problems, deteriorating and unusable portable buildings and more is the focus of the school district staff and board members.

At a town hall meeting held Monday night at the Los Alamitos Unified School District office, residents gathered to hear a presentation about major repairs and replacements needed at not only the high school, but a few of the elementary and middle schools.

“This is in its infancy,” said Superintendent Dr. Sherry Kropp. “Our board just met and determined a list of 15 items. The next step is to determine the price of each item and have more meetings to see what we want to do,” Kropp said. “We have tried early-on to be transparent.” The 15 items were selected from approximately 100 proposed projects.

Kropp gave an overview of what she called an “explosion of technology” that has resulted from STEAM programs; science, technology, engineering, arts and math that is shaping the education of students. The district, which provides services for students from Los Alamitos, Rossmoor, Seal Beach, and parts of Cypress, Long Beach and Huntington Beach, has award-winning recognition.

“We have had more than 100 National Merit Scholars and 180 Division 1 Scholar Athletes in the last five years,” said Kropp. Additionally, show, song, theater, dance and arts are award-winning programs.

“We need to do the best we can for our young people,” Kropp said. “It doesn’t happen by accident. I care that my neighborhood kids be raised well. It does matter, even if they aren’t yours.”

Concerns were raised by a few of more than 50 residents present. Questions centered on whether the suggested improvements and repairs would result in higher taxes for a bond, in addition to the Measure K bond payments, Mello-Roos parcel tax, and other school-related taxes.

Others questioned the list of 15 proposed items that resulted from a board workshop and whether all, or just some of them, were being proposed. Cost estimates should be available in late August.

Kropp responded by stating that the list is only a preliminary step in what will involve many community meetings, board meetings, and reviews before any decision is made to go forward with a bond or other funding source.

Patricia Meyer, Deputy Superintendent-Business Services, reviewed past spending including $32 million spent on two major projects, of which none was paid by extra taxes or bonds. The district had saved the money over a period of years.

“The high school is 50 years old soon and we need to do utilities infrastructure improvements, replacement of all portables and more,” said Meyer. “In 2008, Measure K was passed for $126 million in local bonds with 65.4 percent support. This addressed the most urgent needs in elementary and middle schools.”

“Measure K allowed us to apply for, and receive, $24 million in State matching funds. We modernized six elementary schools and two middle schools on-time and on-budget. Smart fiscal management save millions, but there is more work to do.”

Richard Ingrassia from Rachlin Partners, gave an overview of the Facilities Master Plan. The plan includes: a needs assessment, site committee input, prioritization of projects, budgeting, and creating a road map to the future. The first two parts have been completed with prioritization and cost of each project being the next step.

The list of projects, in no particular order, includes: all infrastructure to be upgraded at LAHS; portable classrooms (18 total, with two currently unusable due to age and deteriorating condition) to be replaced by a permanent multi-story building at LAHS; additional student restrooms, K-12, where needed; additional staff restrooms, K-12, as needed; new swimming pool complex, LAHS; second gymnasium, LAHS; new performing arts center, LAHS.

Other proposed work includes: synthetic turf field, Oak and McAuliffe Middle Schools; new science classrooms, LAHS; security/fencing/lighting, K-12; modernization of kitchen to health code, LAHS; shade structures at eating areas, K-8; multi-purpose room for activities, dining, science, performance and assemblies, K-5; heating and cooling for specialists, K-5; and update technology infrastructure at all sites.

Information is available online at www.LosAl.org/ShapetheFuture. Sign up for email notices of meetings, ask questions, find fast facts, frequently asked questions and more.

In addition to the website, residents may contact Dr. Kropp at 562-799-4700 x 80401.

This article appeared in the June 21, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.