Many in the Los Alamitos community are excited to see local restaurant options continue to expand. From sweet dessert spots to savory sandwich shops, new establishments breathe fresh life into the Los Al food scene.

With its soft opening a little more than a week ago, dessert shop A La Waffle is already taking the Los Al community by storm.

According to owner and Los Alamitos High School graduate Sarah Ho, “The response has been overwhelming. We’ve literally only been open for about a week, and even in the first couple of days, the word spread around like wildfire.”

Ho was inspired to create the new spot after tasting Belgian waffles during a trip to Europe. Using wholesome ingredients, the new shop serves up authentic Belgian waffles in a variety of creative flavors from blueberry crumble to cookie butter. The spot has options to satisfy every sweet tooth, also serves cool Italian granitas and colorful macaroons. A La Waffle hopes to have its grand opening in about three weeks. A La Waffle is located at 10893 Los Alamitos Blvd.

Another sweet option is Pacific Organic Pops, which has been offering the Los Al community a lighter dessert alternative since August of 2016.

Perfect for a hot summer day, the spot serves up popsicles in flavors such as strawberry, lime, and orange creamsicle. The establishment also caters using their portable popsicle cart, making it a perfect option for birthdays, baby showers, and other events.

“If you come in our store at three o’clock in the afternoon on a weekday, it’s full of kids that are all wearing smiles because they are about to get a frozen delicious treat,” says owner Kyle Elliott. According to Elliott, the shop “rarely gets upset customers because nobody’s really upset when they’re eating popsicles.” Pacific Organic Pops is located at 11110 Los Alamitos Blvd.

Local sandwich shop Rustic Eats prepares to celebrate its one year anniversary in the coming weeks. According to owner Matthew Morgan, Rustic Eats is “a fast and casual restaurant with not so casual ingredients.” Priding itself on using fresh, quality ingredients, Rustic Eats serves up unique lunch options ranging from bulgogi pulled pork to bacon mac and cheese. Also a great option for breakfast, the restaurant boasts an array of frappes in addition to breakfast sandwiches and scrambles. Rustic Eats is located at 3620 Katella Ave.

Open for little over a year, Griffins Grill is a perfect spot for both sports and food lovers alike. According to owner Matt Herrick, to his knowledge, “Griffins Grill is the only restaurant completely themed after a high school in the country.” The restaurant sports Los Al High School memorabilia throughout, including a Griffins Hall of Fame in their banquet room. The theme follows over into the menu with items such as the Coach Barnes Burger, honoring the legendary Los Al High football coach. “It would take a unique community like Los Alamitos with one amazing high school to support such an endeavor and have it be successful,” says Herrick. Griffins Grill is located at 11272 Los Alamitos Blvd. Alongside longtime Los Al favorites such as Hoff’s Hut, Polly’s, and the Fish Company, these new restaurants add unique flavor to the Los Alamitos community.

This article appeared in the July 26, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.