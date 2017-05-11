With another successful event behind us, Run Seal Beach is moving into the next phase of the charter, which is the grant period request and review.

The non-profit charter has been in existence since 1999, although the organization has sponsored runs for 43 years.

The race has continued to grow in popularity and contributions over the years and all the net proceeds are given back to the local communities, primarily in the form of grants.

In 2011, the Board designated a portion of the funds to be distributed through Director’s Awards. These awards are distributed at the sole discretion of the Run Seal Beach® Board of Directors and cannot be applied for.

The core charter of Run Seal Beach is to raise funds and awareness for recreation or fitness programs and services to benefit the greater Seal Beach Community including Rossmoor and Los Alamitos. In 2016, Run Seal Beach awarded $135,000 to 72 organizations that encompassed a wide range of community program needs.

Since 2003, RSB has given back over $1,400,000 to our community, representing more than 114 organizations through the years, touching thousands of residents, students, servicemen and those who are served by our community.

If you are an interested qualified non-profit in the greater Los Alamitos Unified School district area (which includes Seal Beach, Los Alamitos and Rossmoor), you must submit a complete grant request online at: www.runsealbeach.com/grant-program by May 15, 2017. There are some basic requirements:

• The organization should be focused on fitness and recreation

• Have a valid 501c3 status

• Develop a key set of concrete requests which are used to directly and substantially increase access or program components to individual participants.

• You must submit and supply quote backup to support your dollars requested as stipulated in the Grant Program Info document.

• Costing backup must be sent via email to: grants@runsealbeach.com.

• Grant funds must be used within the year granted. Funds cannot be saved for use in a future year.

• If you have been a prior grant recipient, you should have completed a “proof of performance” explanation to ensure grant funds have been used as requested in the past year.

Run Seal Beach is planned, managed and executed 100 percent by volunteers, with no salaries drawn for any administration so that 100 percent of available proceeds are given back to the community each year.

For more information, please visit www.runsealbeach.com.