At a recent Rotary meeting, new member Los Alamitos City Manager, Bret Plumlee, gave a short presentation about how he came to work for the City of Los Alamitos. Mr. Plumlee has 33 years of city government experience and has worked for seven different cities. This is his fourth year in Los Alamitos, and he commented, “This is a great community, a happy place to be, and I just love it.” He was raised in Orange County, golfs when he can, and is an avid Angels, Chargers, and Clippers fan. His favorite activity is spending time with his two daughters, Katie and Emily, who attend schools in Los Alamitos Unified School District.

This article appeared in the April 19, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.