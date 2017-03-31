The Los Alamitos/Seal Beach Rotary Club is a service organization that brings people together who want to make a difference. Joining our club is a great way to give back to those in need and to meet new friends in our community. The Club meets every Tuesday at noon at Griffins Grill.

At a recent Rotary meeting, new member Captain Sean Connolly gave a short presentation about how he came to work for the Los Alamitos Police Department. Captain Connolly was hired in Los Alamitos 23 years ago, right after he finished the Police Academy, and became a Captain in October, 2015. He works on many issues that benefit our community, such as finding resources for the homeless. He is married to Helen and has four sons, ranging from eight to 20 years of age. He says that Los Alamitos is a very unique place to work, “It is much more than a job; it’s a family and a commitment.”

Our guest speaker was one of our members, Theresa Murphy. Theresa began volunteering for Precious Life in 1989 and became the Executive Director in 1994. In 1989, Precious Life was a six bed residential supportive services program for homeless, pregnant adult women. Since that time, they have grown to a 32 bed emergency, transitional, and permanent housing program with a licensed infant care facility for 10. This year, Precious Life is building permanent housing for graduate women and their children in Los Alamitos. This project will provide reasonable housing so that the women can continue to work fulltime, parent their children, and stay in our community as contributing partners. Precious Life Thrift and Gift is located at 3622 Florista and is celebrating 25 years of service to the community. It is the social enterprise of the organization and all proceeds go toward the operation of the shelter. Volunteers are always welcome, and those interested should contact Precious Life at 562-431-5025.

–This article appeared in the March 15, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.