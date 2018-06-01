A reader of this column (Kris) suggested I write an article about respect.

She feels there is a huge lack of respect, and the kind of respect she saw, and was taught as she grew up. She doesn't see the respect from other people for parents, grandparents, other elderly, teachers, police, etc.

Kris also wrote: "What does it mean to honor your father and mother?

The Greek word for honor means “to revere, prize, and value.”

Honoring your father and mother is being respectful in word and action and having an inward attitude of esteem for their position.

Honor is giving respect not only for merit but also for rank. For example, some Americans do disagree with the President’s decisions, but they should still respect his position as leader of their country. Similarly, children of all ages should honor their parents, regardless of whether or not their parents “deserve” honor.

God exhorts us to honor father and mother. He values honoring parents enough to include it in the Ten Commandments.”

Yes, I agree. Respect IS our most highly regarded human trait. Most people are respectful. They have high esteem for themselves and for others. Many of us come from a previous generation where respect and politeness were really present.

But too many people today are disrespectful, impolite, irresponsible, and act as though they do not have to be accountable for their rudeness, sassiness and their indifferent attitude. They respond with mean, snide answers.

Granted, some, or all, of their disrespectable attitude may have come from their unhappy parents, relatives, school friends or others. It’s easy to copy and emulate any of them.

Perhaps a rude person is sad or depressed because of a number of reasons or may have experienced a major loss; or is a constant “fault-finder,” none of which should be blamed on any one else, or for any fair person to become a victim of someone’s mean attitude.

True, there are generation gaps. I realize each succeeding generation changes ”hopefully for the better.” We all live in a faster information age. So many people, young and old, are constantly sending and receiving email messages through their computers. Others rely totally on their “smart phones” and because they become almost “anonymous” they can and do spread some unfair gossip or their hurtful grudges.

Unfortunately, some people develop their disrespectful attitude due to someone’s irresponsible or intentional false or “slanted” reporting in some newspapers. Some people absorb the characterization of a performer in a movie, a book, or a TV program. The character may seem like a Frankenstein. Perhaps it is all meaningful, but misinterpreted, and not very respectful.

Respect is almost totally ignored, especially by too many younger people. Unfortunately, they have a prevalent attitude of “me first, mine, me-too-ism,” and other similar selfish feelings that they feel something is owed to them. They show little or no consideration of anyone’s hurt feelings

Many people react to other people’s issues or beliefs whether they fully understand them or not by participating in a protest. That is one part of the First Amendment, Free Speech, but that amendment is badly exaggerated and made into many erroneous meanings.

Why do some people block street traffic, upset and burn automobiles, small businesses and residences; and cause other non-protesters to be late for work and other types of important appointments, possibly even emergency drives to medical facilities.

Which part of any Amendment gives anyone the right to cause any costly losses of time and money, and inflict grievous pain on anyone else? Where is their respect for others?

True, many people today feel a great lack and loss of pride and have an unhealthy disrespect in our wonderful country of America. Many people won’t sing our National Anthem, or salute our American Flag. Some even spit on or burn our flag.

Why don’t they go to another country? Why are so many foreign people risking so much to come to America? Many men and women have died or lost their limbs over the past centuries in costly wars to give us all our freedom, liberty, our Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Respect is a vital, practical way of showing your appreciation and admiration for someone.

You receive more respect from others when you show or express your respect for them.