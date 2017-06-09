Start your Fourth of July off with the 37th La Palma Fitness Run for Fun which will be held on Tuesday, July 4 starting at 7:30 a.m. near La Palma’s Central Park, located at 7821 Walker St.

The event features a competitive 5K Run, 10K Run, and a competitive 5K Walk – one of the few in Southern California.

Parents can also introduce their children to the joy of running in the non-competitive Yankee Doodle Dash for participants’ ages 2 to 12 years old. Yankee Doodle Dash runners will receive an official race bib and a participation medal.

It pays to register early: register before May 31 for only $32 or before June 30 for $37.

By registering online you will receive a commemorative race shirt (excludes the Yankee Doodle Dash participants) and all runners finishing the race will receive a finisher medal.

For more information, including pricing and to register, please visit www.cityoflapalma.org/run or call 714-690-3350.

This article appeared in the May 24, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.