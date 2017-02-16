CenterCal Properties and Shea Properties made presentations geared towards stating their company’s qualifications, experience, and expertise with commercial developments to the Cypress City Council on Jan. 30.

Both firms are competing to be selected to develop the city’s 13 acres along Katella Ave. between Winners Circle and Siboney St. which is the main entrance to the race track.

While Shea Properties presented some ideas they had for the site, both firms will still need to submit more detailed development proposals in the near future.

The City Council will select one of the firms based on those proposals.

Cypress School District Board of Trustees

The Cypress School District Board of Trustees is moving to Trustee Area elections and discussed the transition at meetings on Jan. 30 and Feb 2.

At the presentation, the Cypress School Board displayed how the District will be divided, not if the District will be divided into areas.

The District will be divided into five areas based on population in the District from the last census, not based on attendance areas.

In the 2010 census, the District had a population of 43,516.

As such, each area will have approximately 8,700 residents, give or take five percent. The areas will also be sensitive to diversity within the District.

The first three Trustee areas will be up for election in 2018 and the final three will be voted on in 2020. The Trustee must live in the area that they would be representing.

Depending on how the areas are set up, each Trustee could be representing portions of two to three attendance areas.

Three maps are being proposed for consideration. Following this is a web address that shows the three proposed area maps: http://www.cypsd.org/apps/news/article/666900.

The link providing demographic information about the school district also includes a link for you to provide feedback on which map the Board should select.