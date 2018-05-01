At its regular board meeting of April 10, 2018 the Rossmoor Community Services District Board honored “super” Superintendent Dr. Sherry Kropp with a proclamation of commendation for her outstanding service to the Los Alamitos Unified School District and the Rossmoor Community. Superintendent Kropp has served the School District since 1985 as a teacher and in various administrative capacities before being selected as Los Al’s Superintendent and designated as the 2018 Orange County Superintendent of the Year.

“Thank you,” said Superintendent Dr. Sherry Kropp as she accepted the proclamation from President Tony DeMarco, “It is always a privilege to serve; that was very nice and gracious.”

Afterwards, Dr. Kropp gave a comprehensive and timely school safety presentation, followed by commentary by LAUSD Board Vice President Diana Hill who thanked the Board for honoring Dr. Kropp. She stated that from a Board standpoint all aspects of safety were being addressed—from physical security measures to mental health. She encouraged parents to reach out to the schools directly regarding any questions or observations. Director of Safety, Chris Vlasic, who had just arrived after hosting an LAUSD Parent Education Night on Current Drug Trends, remarked that LAUSD was taking a comprehensive approach to school safety, including the future launch of a pilot safety-training program for school staff members.

At the request of the RCSD Board, OCTA gave an encore presentation on the I-605 Katella Interchange Project and agreed to extend the deadline of the Public Hearing, originally scheduled on April 10 to Tuesday, April 24, so Board Members could attend and the public could be adequately notified. A draft environmental document has been prepared that studies the effects this project may have on the environment. A digital version is available on the Caltrans website and hard copies are available during normal business hours at several locations.

At its next regular meeting of May 8, the Board of Directors will place a draft resolution on the agenda outlining the position of the District on the project’s proposed negative declaration/environmental assessment (MND), and finalizing comments to be submitted to Caltrans prior to 11 p.m. on May 8. That same evening, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department will report on the Rossmoor Quarterly Crime Statistics and RCSD Staff will present their quarterly reports to the Board. The RCSD Board will also review several proposed contracts for street lighting, street sweeping and custodial services.

The Rossmoor Community Services District encourages everyone to attend the monthly board meetings, held every second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. If you cannot attend, board meetings are televised on LATV3 and replays are available 24/7 on the District website and on Vimeo.com. Parents are encouraged take a moment to watch the LAUSD School Safety Presentation. For more information and to find out more, visit www.rossmoor-csd.org. RCSD can also be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.