While waiting at a light recently, Los Alamitos resident Stephanie Born’s car was hit from behind by the body of a young man, while his motorcycle slid past and crashed into another car and ricocheted into the median.

Born said “He was trapped underneath my car until people came off the sidewalk and out of their cars to help. The accident happened in front of the Veterans Hospital in Long Beach on Jan. 10. As a result, many people walked up and said, ‘I’m a medic’ or ‘I’m a doctor.’ This young man was able to receive care right away instead of remaining trapped under my vehicle. A fellow Los Alamitos mom stopped her car and offered to pick up my son from school where both our children attend. I was so amazed to have so many people offer to help. The rain we recently experienced caused hazardous driving conditions, but it is comforting to know that there are so many of us willing to step up when the unthinkable happens.”