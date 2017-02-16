Every year the Millers Children’s Hospital hosts the Tour of Long Beach bike ride fundraiser on the second Saturday in May.

For 11 Saturdays the local bike club, Lightning Velo, provides free training for all levels of riders. The club will help with skills, safety, laws, endurance, nutrition, pacing, routes, group vs. single riding, and exploring secret spots.

The club encourages any cyclist or beginner to sign up for the fundraiser at TourofLongBeach.com and LightningVelo.org for the cycling club. You don’t need to be signed up for the fundraiser to train. The club meets at 7:15 a.m. Saturdays, from Feb 25 through May 6. You do not need to attend all 11 training days and you can start any week. The location is at Eldorado Park off Studebaker and Barrios St. If you turn into the park at the light on Barrios St. go straight in then turn right and park behind the Department of Parks and Rec building.

The Lightning Velo Cycling Club has been running weekly rides from Eldorado Park since 1988. They have provided TOLB training since 2014. For more information or to join the club call Nia Hartman 562-233-4455.