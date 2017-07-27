The Boys & Girls Club of Cypress congratulated its very own Site Director, Samantha Johnson for receiving the very prestigious Dos Manos Program Professional of the Year Award for the “Big Orange” Chapter of the Association of Boys & Girls Clubs Professionals.

The award is given to a member of the chapter that best promotes true professionalism in the field; maintains a high standard of ethical conduct in the movement; and consistently assists others throughout the County.

Johnson was selected by a committee of previous award recipients. During the presentation, they mentioned her two years of excellent leadership of the Orange County Youth of the Year event. Johnson’s ability to communicate effectively and efficiently with all levels of staff and management was also praised as a very appreciated strength.

“I absolutely love working for the Club. Every day is challenging, varied, and extremely rewarding. I feel like in this position I have the ability to instill change on a daily basis with our members. I look forward to going to work each day because of the amazing team I work with, both within my own Club and other Clubs in Orange County. I love being part of the large movement within all Boys & Girls Clubs to develop good citizens and am very humbled to be selected for this award,” said Johnson.

This article appeared in the July 5, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.