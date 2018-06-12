A local girls soccer team took second place in an arena soccer toiurnament, falling in a tight championship game on Sunday in Garden Grove.

The 2007 FC Premier team was made up of Los Al area players, ages 10-11. FC Premier was put together for extra esperience, but was playing in its first arena tournament. Head coach Salina Ortiz said she was proud of how hard the players worked.

“We have a great core group of girls and are looking to add more,” Ortiz said.

For information about the team, contact Coach Salina Ortiz at sal.ortiz13@yahoo.com.