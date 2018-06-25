The family of Haley Downen and detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's Harbor Area are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Haley was last seen on June 23, 2018, around 5:15 p.m., on the shore line trail between Royal Palms beach and the Trump National Golf Course in the City of San Pedro. Harbor Area patrol officers searched the area and found items of personal property belonging to Haley.

Haley is described as a 26-year-old, White female with blonde hair, green eyes, small build. She stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 138 pounds. Haley has a tattoo on her left leg.

If you have seen, or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Haley Ora Downen, please contact Harbor Area Detectives at 310-726-7700. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit ww.lapdonline.org, and click on "Anonymous Web Tips" under the "Get Involved-Crime Stoppers" menu to submit an onlinetip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the "P3 Tips" mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.