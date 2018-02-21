Brian Sunley would have probably considered himself a soccer fanatic. It was the sport he played most, and was a passion for him since youth. But Sunley was fan of all sports and the positive impact he believed it could have on the lives of young people

Cypress PONY Baseball league held its opening night ceremonies on Friday at Oak Knoll Park, and dedicated its season to Brian. Sunley passed away suddenly in late 2017.

“Brian believed volunteerism is the heart and soul of a community,” former Cypress Council Member Todd Seymore said.

Sunley had been a long-time Cypress resident and dedicated volunteer in various organizations around the city. He was a former president of the Friends of Cypress Parks and Recreation.

He had long been a member of the Cypress Festival Committee, including a past chairmand, and usually organizing and leading the Chili Cook-off and Car Show. Brian coached and refereed in Cypress AYSO soccer for more than 17 years. He helped Cypress High football raise money and was a former Cypress Recreation and Community Services Commissioner.

In 2009 was the recipient of the Commission’s Volunteer Services Award for the City of Cypress. In 2008, he and his wife Linda, were selected by Cypress College as Citizens of the Year for the City of Cypress. Linda was on hand Friday to accept an award from the league, commemorating their dedication of this season to Brian.

“He would have been absolutely thrilled and honored by this, I am too,” Linda said.