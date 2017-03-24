Oxford Academy’s girls basketball team reached the semifinals of the CIF-SS Division 4AA playoffs before coming up short, 40-36, against Valley Christian of Cerritos on Saturday at Valley Christian.

It was the second year in a row the Patriots reached the CIF semifinals, only to see their run end there. Last year the Patriots did get a berth in the state playoffs. This year’s state berths will be handed out this week, as the state tournament begins March 8.

The Patriots reached the semifinals with a 49-42 win over Laguna Hills on Feb. 22 at Laguna Hills. Austyn Masuno led the Patriots with 23 points and 21 rebounds. Angie Gagnon had nine points and four rebounds, while Sophia Chan chipped in six points and five rebounds. Oxford Academy trailed Laguna Hills, 20-17, at halftime but outscored the Hawks 17-8 in the third quarter to take control of the game.

This article appeared in the March 1, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.