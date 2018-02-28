Angie Choi looks for an attack point against the LaSalle defense. Photo by Ted Apodaca

Brianna Rodriguez tries to get around a LaSalle defender in a quarterfinal win for Oxford Academy. Photo by Ted Apodaca

Oxford Academy’s girls basketball team reached the CIF-SS semifinals for the third year in a row, but again came up short. The top-seeded Patriots could not hold off a rally by Flintridge Prep, a they fell 45-40 in the CIF-SS Division 3A semifinals on Saturday.

Oxford was unable to hold onto a 13-point lead midway through the second quarter and a 10-point halftime lead. In the first half, Oxford was 6 of 11 from behind the three-point arc and held Flintridge star point guard Kaitlyn Chen to only one point. In the second half, Chen scored 19 points, for a game-high 20 points, while Oxford struggled from the field shooting 3 for 18 in the second half.

Oxford cut the lead to 42-40 when Ausytn Masuno converted inside with 1:13 remaining. Oxford had a chance to tie with :20 remaining and went back inside to Masuno but this time she was unable to convert. For Oxford, Masuno finished with 13 points while Angie Gagnon scored 9 points by converting on three, three-point shots. Both Sophia Chan and Angie Choi scored 6 points all on 3-point baskets.

On Feb. 21 at Oxford, the Patriots held off LaSalle (20-8), 55-50, in the quarterfinals to advance to the finals. The game was a one-possession game most of the way.

Masuno led the way with a team-high 24 points, 16 rebounds, 5 blocks, and 4 assists. Senior guard Sophia Chan had 8 points.

Freshman point guard Angie Choi scored 6, and added 6 steals and 5 assists. LaSalle senior point guard Julia Macabuhay scored 33 points including 24 of the team’s 26 second-half points.

However, Oxford Academy qualified for the Regional State Tournament and will be back in action on March 7, opponent and site to be determined.