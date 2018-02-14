Oxford Academy girls’ basketball team finished the regular season 25-1, ranked No. 1 in CIF-SS Div. 3, and ranked No. 10 in Orange County. Oxford finished 12-0 in the Academy League to pick up their 3rd consecutive league title.

The Lady Patriots’ lone defeat was in the Larry Doyle tournament to Brea Olinda, who is ranked No. 2 in Orange County. Oxford won their division at the Ocean View tournament and won their own tournament and have victories over top teams such as Kennedy, Cypress, and Edison.

Oxford Academy has been led all season by senior guard Sophia Chan, junior center, Austyn Masuno, and freshman point guard Angie Choi. Chan averages 14.7 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.4 Steals and has scored over 1,000 points in her Oxford career. Masuno is a dominating force around the basket and averages 20.4 pts and 11.4 rebounds and has scored more than 1,500 points and grabbed over 1,000 rebounds in just three years. Choi is the catalyst on offense and averages 9.6 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.9 steals

The Lady Patriots are now shifting their focus on the CIF playoffs where the team has been stopped in the semi-final game the past 2 years. The team has worked hard all season with the goal to win CIF 3A Championship. The team is battled tested and returns four starters from last year’s squad.

Seeded No. 1, Oxford has a first round bye and will play at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Oxford against the winner of Villa Park and Simi Valley, who are playing on Thursday.