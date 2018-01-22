The commander of the Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station has announced the “best of the best” sailors as he also announced the unit’s top honoree.

Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station Commander, Captain Noel Dahike, thanked Grampaw Pettibone Squadron for their continuing support of the sailors at the base, he also noted that the sailors from the base who were being honored today fully deserved the title of “Sailor of the Year.”

He described both of them as “The Best of the Best.” They were honored today with certificates and gifts from GPS and medallions provided by the USAA Insurance Company.

The “Sailor of the Year” for the SB Naval Weapons Station is MA1 Chance A. Beckford. The “Sailor of the Year” for the Navy Munitions Command Pacific CONUS West Division Unit, Seal Beach is MN1(SW/EXW) Garrett J. Schilz. Both of these honorees have served in a number of commands before coming to Seal Beach.

The program for the day was a presentation of the “History of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.” This fascinating presention began with what was happening in 1918 leading to 1945. David Malmad was the presenter. He is serving currently as GPS Public Affairs Officer.

Tim Brown is President of Grampaw Pettibone Squadron. Monthy meetings are held on the second Thursday at the Elks Lodge , 11551 Trask Ave., Garden Grove, CA at 11:30 am.