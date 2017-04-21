The red carpet rolled out for the Youth Center’s A Night Among the Stars awards on April 8 at the Youth Center in Los Alamitos. Out of 15 nominees, four outstanding philanthropic youth were awarded $500 scholarships and the first time “Courage in Volunteering Award” was given to one outstanding special needs youth by the Rotary Club.

A senior at Los Alamitos High School, 17-year-old Riley Rojas of Los Alamitos, won for her nearly 3,800 hours of volunteer work including for her involvement with the Precious Life Shelter in Los Alamitos since grade school. She completed her Girl Scouts Gold, Silver and Bronze awards by devoting herself to the shelter, according to a nomination letter from Theresa Murphy, executive director at Precious Life Shelter.

“Our mothers and babies are fortunate to have such a wonderful young lady cheering for them to succeed as she prepares to attend university in the fall,” said the letter. “She stands out because she has chosen to give her herself to help others.”

Rojas who is on several honor societies and won many accolades during her high school career is commended further in the letter for her commitment to “follow through as a spokesperson for Precious Life Shelter, raised awareness of it through a dedicated website, collected pantry items for them through her high school, church and community contacts.” She completed her volunteer hours while working as a marketing intern for Farmer’s & Merchants Bank in Seal Beach, and while serving on the LAHS Student Council. She was also the National Charity League, Southcoast Chapter president on their teen advisory board and Ticktocker Council representative, plus made the principal’s honor roll for her first three years in high school.

Another scholarship winner is 17-year-old Anita Maksymchuk of Hawaiian Gardens for her 500 hours of volunteer service at Los Alamitos High School. She founded the UNICEF Club and raised funds for the international organization plus led the club’s book and shoe drive for them. According to her nomination letter from Los Alamitos High School Principal Brandon Martinez, while she was a member of the school’s French Honor’s Society she organized a fundraiser to assist victims of attacks by donating to the Red Cross. She also worked with the Rotary Club collecting food donations for a local church as well.

“She is an excellent role model to the children she serves, and a reaffirmation for adults of all the good qualities of our youth of today,” said Martinez in his letter. “Her impact has been felt on a number of fronts.”

The Youth Center’s very own 14-year-old Morgan Cheng, who completed more than 300 hours volunteer time there is known for being “instrumental in her unique contributions to their Summer Camp, RASCALS and After School programs. According to her nomination letter from Youth Center Executive Director Lina Lumme, “Morgan loves to volunteer because she likes to give back to the community that [has] given her so many opportunities.”

“She always has a positive attitude, and [the] kids love having her around,” continued Lumme in the letter. Morgan completed her Girl Scout Silver Award and is still member.

Perhaps the most touching scholarship winner is 17-year-old Bryan Elapano of Buena Park, a special needs youth. He was recognized by the Rotary Club’s first ever “Courage in Volunteering Award,” for completing more than 100 hours at Grateful Hearts in Los Alamitos. He first began volunteering there with the help of his aide, and progressed to volunteering independently by himself. In his nomination letter from Blair Pietrini, founder and director of Grateful Hearts, Elapano’s mother communicated how much his volunteering has helped him with his life skills at home, and how much he has grown from it.

“He takes directions well, and has also grown in his verbal and social skills,” according to Pietrini’s letter. “I’m so excited and honored to nominate this wonderful young man.”

Indeed, the community of Los Alamitos is honored to have such young, committed youth who have contributed significantly to the benefit of society. “These scholarship winners are exemplary and give us all hope for the future,” said Lumme. “It’s with much pleasure to recognize them as stellar youth who selflessly given themselves for the betterment of us all.”

Also being recognized are all the other nominees at this year’s awards recognition ceremony who are listed with their nominating agencies:

Gloria Choi – Los Alamitos High School

Kylee Danaher – Summer Harvest

Katelyn Dominik – Miss Seal Beach Organization

Katia Farrow – Casa Youth Shelter

Vanessa Iriarte – Casa Youth Shelter

Heewon Kim – Casa Youth Shelter

Spencer Lopez – Ms. Seal Beach Organization

Juliana Mishreki – Casa Youth Shelter

Angelica Profumo – Casa Youth Shelter and The Youth Center

Juliana Resong – Girl Scouts

Loyalty Trester-Lee – Leo’s Club