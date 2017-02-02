Surround yourself with beautiful classic cars while enjoying an afternoon that features samplings of fine wines, craft beers and gourmet food from all over California. Proceeds from the event will be given to the Boys and Girls Club to build a teen center in Brea, as well as other local community programs.

The 8th annual Orange County Food and Wine Festival, a charitable event, will be held on Sunday, March 5 from 1-5 p.m. at the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin, California. The event features food from high-end local restaurants, wine tastings from prominent California wineries, local craft beer tastings, as well as auction items and fundraising opportunities. The OC Food and Wine Festival is sponsored by the Brea Rotary Club and the Brea Rotary Charitable Fund, a 501(c) (3) charitable organization. To read more about past events and for updates on this year’s participating charities, wine and food vendors, visit www.ocfoodandwine.com.

This year, the OC Food and Wine Festival is proud to announce the Boys and Girls Club as it’s 2017 charity partner. Proceeds from the event will be given to the Boys and Girls Club to build a teen center in Brea, as well as other local community programs. Visit the Boys and Girls Club at www.everykid.org.

The OC Food and Wine Festival will be held at the remarkable Marconi Museum, home to a 30 million dollar car collection which promises to delight your senses as you walk among many fantastic and rarely seen cars. Automobiles are featured from around the world, including some very rare Ferrari’s. Among the points of interest are the sapphire blue FX Ferrari, designed by Frank Williams of Formula 1 fame, Kenny Bernstein’s “Louie the lizard” Top Fuel Dragster, a Jaguar XJ220, the 53rd car Enzo Ferrari built, and many, many more. To learn more about the Marconi Museum, visit www.marconimuseum.org.

There is a General Admission fee, which includes entrance to the museum, unlimited access to over 30 wineries and local restaurants, and complimentary valet parking.

To purchase tickets, sponsorships or reserved tables, visit www.ocfoodandwine.com.