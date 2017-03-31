Jean Sullivan and Jack Munson, eighth grade students at Oak Middle School, spent last week representing Southern California in the National Junior High Honor Choir.

The exclusive group of 300 students were selected from over 4400 student auditions and only 13 students in the group were from California.

Hosted by the National American Choral Directors Association, Lynnel Joy Jenkins (Artistic Director of the Princeton Girlchoir and choral teacher at the Timberlane Middle School in Pennington, New Jersey) inspired this group of future adults during every rehearsal.

Three composers came and worked with this accomplished group in preparation for the performance of their compositions. The finale occurred Saturday, March 11 as Jenkins directed this group of 12-15 year-old musicians in a spectacular culminating performance at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis, MN. For these Los Al youth, singing eight-part harmony for hours each day was a dream.

They also enjoyed making new friends from around the country.

–This article appeared in the March 15, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.