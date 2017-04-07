A team of 15 students from Oak Middle School took on 23 other middle schools from Orange County in an intense regional Science Olympiad competition on Saturday, Feb. 11. Under the direction of head coach Morgan Martin and assistant coaches Dave Beck and Chris Miko, the Oak Lions took first place in the Wind Power event and in total walked home with medals in eight different events .

Other medals were won in ecology, anatomy and physiology, experimental design, crimebusters, scrambler, optics, and hovercraft.

For the first time ever, Oak prepared two teams to compete in an earlier invitational tournament. This allowed 15 additional students the opportunity to learn high-level science and engineering skills. This second team was just as fierce as first and they walked home with medals in two events at the invitational.

Science Olympiad is a nationally recognized competition, which features events like hovercraft, bottle rockets, ecology, and food science. Most students had to prepare for three or four events as the whole team had to compete in 23 events in one day.