Fifteen philanthropic community youth volunteers will shine at this year’s A Night Among the Stars awards ceremony on April 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Youth Center in Los Alamitos.

Three volunteers will be awarded $500 scholarships through the Youth Center, and a fourth $500 scholarship will be awarded to a special needs volunteer through the Los Alamitos/Seal Beach Rotary Club. All nominees will receive certificates of recognition and letters of recommendation.

“These stellar volunteers are what make our community thrive,” said Youth Center Executive Director Lina Lumme. “This is their night to shine!”

All nominees have made a positive impact and difference in the lives of people in and around the local community by freely giving their time and talents. Each was nominated by the respective agencies and organizations where they volunteered many hours toward the improvement in the lives of others.

Nominees for this year’s awards recognition ceremony and their nominating agencies include:

• Morgan Chen – The Youth Center

• Gloria Choi – Los Alamitos High School

• Karlee Danaher – Summer Harvest

• Katelyn Dominik – Miss Seal Beach Organization

• Bryan Elapano – Grateful Hearts

• Katia Farrow – Casa Youth Shelter

• Vanessa Iriarte – Casa Youth Shelter

• Heewon Kim – Casa Youth Shelter

• Spencer Lopez – Ms. Seal Beach Organization

• Anita Maksymchuk – Los Alamitos High School

• Juliana Mishreki – Casa Youth Shelter

• Angelica Profumo – Casa Youth Shelter and The Youth Center

• Juliana Resong – Girl Scouts

• Riley Rojas – Precious Life Shelter

• Loyalty Trester-Lee – Leo’s Club

This article appeared in the March 29, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.