Members of the South Coast Chapter of National Charity League recently donated $5,000 to support youth programs such as Smart Girls, literacy projects, and scholarships for disadvantaged girls.

Smart Girls is a National Boys & Girls Club of America program, which provides guidance for adolescent girls toward healthy attitudes and lifestyles that will have a positive impact on their lives as they grow into adulthood.

National Charity League (NCL) is a mother and daughter organization that helps support numerous non-profits in the community. NCL members donate books, art and school supplies, volunteer to help with indoor and outdoor games, reading program and crafts during the summer camp, and help with homework throughout the school year.

