Mary-Joy Coburn, Public Affairs Coordinator for the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District, is on a mission to increase awareness about the dangers of mosquitos and other dangerous vectors. Her recent presentation at the Cypress Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting was welcomed by business leaders.

“We are vector control, not pest control,” Coburn said. “We educate the public about mosquitos, dead birds, rats, filth flies, and fire ants.”

In her outreach efforts, she teaches people to help with surveillance for vectors who can transmit disease. The agency offers prevention resources, videos, pamphlets, home inspections, and an online map of problem areas.

“Residents can sign up for alerts,” Coburn said. “We offer the mosquito alerts and education in classrooms and business organizations.”

She and others are present at 50-60 events each year and host booths with information.

“We have a giant inflatable mosquito that kids can walk through,” Coburn said. “We offer hands-on activities to educate kids and adults.”

Coburn explained the dangers of the West Nile Virus, which mosquitos can carry.

“The West Nile Virus has been in Orange County since 2004,” Coburn said. “It passes from mosquitos to birds and people. Humans can’t transfer it. The Southern house mosquito transmits West Nile Virus and the adult mosquito can lay 300+ eggs. The mosquitos grow in about a week and live for about a month. Something as small as a bottle cap of water can hold 100 mosquito larvae.”

Residents may see posters and traps in neighborhoods. The agency deploys staff to do investigations. When mosquitos are found, the outreach through social media and other media escalates.

“Invasive mosquitos are normally in tropical areas, but are now here, due to e-commerce and travel,” Coburn said. “They are often found in Lucky bamboo plants and tires that are left out. The adult mosquito lays eggs on walls of containers that do not contain water. The eggs can last a year to nine years, until they are watered, then they grow. You can identify the eggs by looking for tiny black specs.”

The agency strongly recommends eliminating standing water anywhere on your property. This includes bird baths, plant containers, and anything else that holds water.

They also recommend cleaning up debris– including fallen leaves and fruit– and wearing a long sleeve shirt and pants when outside, especially at dawn and dusk.

“Fix windows and screens to keep the mosquitos out of your home,” Coburn said.” “Wear repellant with Deet, Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon or eucalyptus while outside to protect yourself from mosquito bites.”

Residents who notice a mosquito infestation should contact Vector Control so a team can be deployed. In addition to regular response teams, the agency has emergency response teams to check when Zika or Dengue is suspected.

When diseased mosquitos are found, press releases are issued, along with social media posts and posters, and the hotlines are activated, along with abatement measures.

Follow the agency online at www.ocvector.org, facebook: ocvectorcontrol, or twitter: ocvector.

This article appeared in the June 28, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.