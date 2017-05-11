Sharing her love of reading and helping children, Miss Teen Southern California Krystal Rhaburn and three members of her court recently visited the Youth Center in Los Alamitos to donate books as part of her service with Read Across America.

The 19-year-old from Norwalk who is studying Communications at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks hopes to work in public relations for nonprofits that benefit kids, and brought about 50 books for the After School Program. As part of her title, she has visited and read to more than 20 elementary school classrooms and spent many hours tutoring students at libraries.

“A good relationship with literacy opens doors for good relationships with many other subjects and areas of education,” Rhaburn said.

“I thoroughly enjoy sharing my love for books with children and giving them the opportunity to develop their own appreciation for reading,” she said. “I chose to give [the books] to the Youth Center because I enjoy supporting organizations that support children and foster their growth in various ways.”

Although her book donation is not from her own personal childhood collection, all were generously given by her friend Miss Southern California Princess Ashley Atwood. With them comes the hope to positively impact and encourage kids to value reading, not because they have to do it but because the want to do it, Rhaburn said.

Whenever and wherever she is volunteering, Rhabum encourages kids to do what they love and feel passionate about while helping others. During her reign, she and her court have volunteered to cook meals for the Orange County Ronald McDonald House and are doing various fundraisers and walks.

“I have learned so much of what I know now from being a benefit to other people,” Rhaburn said who has been volunteering since age 11. “I wish I would have started even earlier because some of my most amazing and rewarding memories have been from volunteer opportunities.”

California Pageant Productions is run by Sarah Ahmandinia and Maryan Guiaro, and is dedicated to serving others, according to Rhaburn. Title holders come from five age-based categories for males and females ages 3 to 26 years old. Each includes queens and/or kings with princesses and princes, and every court member is treated like family, she said. Rhaburn obtained the highest score for her age division after going before six judges in front of an audience of more than 100 members where she was judged on poise, grace and elegance. Each main title holder then has one or two platforms they advocate for during their reign. Hers was literacy.

“I also encourage all children to help others,” added Rhaburn. “Lastly, I advise them to just be themselves and to never shy away from showing who they really are.”