The National Show Choir season came to a triumphant end last weekend.

Los Alamitos High School’s SoundTRAX (advanced women) and SoundFX (advanced mixed) placed first in their respective divisions, which earned them the title of National Grand Champions at the FAME Show Choir National Finals at the Arie Crown Theater in Chicago for the fourth year in a row.

The grand champion choirs each won awards for best show design, best choreography and best vocals with SoundTRAX also garnering the best costume award.

Sophia Wackerman and Malia Rivers were named the best female soloists of the evening, and Justin Min captured the award for best male stage presence.

There are 60 students in each group, and the seniors have never lost a championship.

ABC and CBS greeted them at the airport to help capture this special moment for the Griffins.

Director David Moellenkamp said, “This was truly the best performance of the year. The groups all become such a family unit and the love that they share for the group and each other shines through. The judges were impressed with the choral sound and dynamic choreography. They commented that the kids looked as though they were having the best time of their lives up on stage.”

Director David Moellenkamp also received the Aspire Vocal Vanguard Award for excellence and innovation in directing.

“Mr. Moellenkamp is beyond amazing,” said Superintendent Sherry Kropp. “His dedication to our students and families to provide once-in-a-lifetime opportunities is inspiring, and his challenge to students to give back to others and the community makes the world a better place.”

Though the show choir season is over, the hard work doesn’t end. Students are back to rehearsals this week for their upcoming musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”. The one night only performance will feature many of the students who performed in Chicago.

Tickets are available now at www.seatyourself.biz/losalchoir for the May 12 performance at Cottonwood Auditorium.

This article appeared in the April 26, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.