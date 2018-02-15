The Los Alamitos High rugby team knocked off undefeated Servite to advance to the playoffs. The Griffins rolled past Servite, 48-12 in the win.

Senior inside center Dylan Ramirez scored four tries while tries were also scored by freshman wing Xzavier Nadeau-Perez, outside center Andrew Andrade, No. 8 Ken Sale, and flyhalf Gustavo Hernandez.

Senior Simon Gerard converted six of those tries, and Elijah Tuialii converted one.

“This game was a well set challenge for both teams," said Los Alamitos Head Coach Dan Chase.

The Servite players were very big and perhaps somewhat intimidating, but Los Al was able to use its speed to counter their size. The Los Alamitos defenders were brave in stopping the Servite crash ball, and quick to go for the poach in the rucks.

With Servite putting more resources into the rucks, there was more space for the Los Alamitos runners, who also used the kick-and-chase to tire Servite out.

In addition, Los Alamitos moved prop Mavaeganailetai Roberts to center to force Servite defenders to send more players to tackle him. It worked.

"Through out the year we have stressed every thing most coaches tell players 'don't ever do,'" said Chase. "We practice the trick plays, practice no look passes, don't worry about out running your support, forwards kick the ball, even challenged players to come up with some of their plays. It's a combined coaching style and it's about trusting players. It showed the most this game. As I was sick with the flu, I told the team captains take charge, and they did.”

The Griffins won its first round playoff game, 32-21, over Westview High of San Diego. The Griffins will host Carlsbad High at 7 p.m. on Friday, at Los Alamitos High.