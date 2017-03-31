It was an exciting evening of auction and awards at the Cypress College Foundation’s 42nd Annual Americana Awards Gala at the Disneyland Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on March 4, celebrating eight of the counties most prolific givers and one special Orange County Woman of the year, all to benefit needy students at Cypress College. No one was more openly excited on this night than Los Alamitos’ own Kenny Brandyberry, one of eight Citizens of the Year. Los Al TV’s John Underwood and crew were there to capture the event and interview several of the awardees from West OC cities. Highest honor of the night went to Women of the Year Catherine Sorensen active in philanthropic organizing in Anaheim, Fullerton and elsewhere in the county. The program will air on Los Al TV and on the losaltv.org website. See Channel 3 station listing for airtimes.

Courtesy photo

–This photo and caption appeared in the March 15, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.