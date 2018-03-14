You’d never imagine it, but 10-year-old Youth Center After School Program student entrepreneur Elijah West of Los Alamitos is already an owner and founder of his own business, having big dreams for his future with it and beyond.

Elijah started off selling “personality” novelty socks and has expanded to sell beanies, hats, bow ties, t-shirts, and sweatshirts and soon, will launch backpacks. The idea is a collaborative effort with his mother Keysha Selders.

“I assist Elijah in the funding and business aspect,” Selders said. “He is responsible for advertising, product design and sales. All products are made in the U.S.

Since launching “That Dude Accessories” four months ago, Elijah has grossed approximately $600 in sales, which his mother said would be used as a stepping-stone for his future. He hopes to one day be very successful and famous, and have multiple stores and to be able to take care of his loved ones, according to Selders.

But beyond that, Elijah someday wants to help others by building homeless shelters and elementary and middle schools worldwide. His favorite subject is science and he plans on attending college, currently with a goal of attending Morehouse College in Georgia. He also has interests in aviation and aspires to become a commercial pilot for major commercial company like Delta Airlines. Although he admires Bill Gates and dreams big, at this point, his heroes are his parents. He enjoys coming to The Youth Center's after school program where he can meet friends and get homework help. He also enjoys simple childhood pleasures like BMX, basketball, and listening to hip hop music.

Many of Elijah’s classmates know about his accessories business but he’d like to get the word out to the general public. Purchases can be made through Facebook: @thatdudeaccessories and on Instagram: @thatdudeaccessories or by calling 562-231-7323.