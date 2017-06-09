The Rossmoor Homeowners Association presented its annual high school scholarship awards to winners Lisa Teufel and Alexa Gomberg last Tuesday evening at its regular monthly meeting. As part of the presentation, Lisa and Alexa read the essay they had submitted for the 2017 competition. Both are seniors at Los Alamitos High School and will be graduating this June.

At her high school, Alexa was a cheerleader serving this year as the Varsity Team Captain. She also participated in the Growing Up STEM program, Model UN, Interact Club, and the Spanish Honors Society. Alexa has also done volunteer work at the Discovery Science Center and the National Charity League. She plans to attend the University of California at Berkley in the fall.

Lisa was the captain of this year’s Sunset League Champion Tennis Team. She also received recognition as an Athletic Scholar for maintaining a 3.5 or higher GPA while competing in tennis. Lisa was also a member of the Spanish Honors Society and the National Honors Society. Throughout her time at LAHS, Lisa also volunteered with Assisteens, an Auxiliary of the Assistance League of Long Beach providing care and gifts for families in need.

As part of the RHA’s scholarship program, Lisa and Alexa will be presented a check for $1,500 at the LAHS Senior Awards event held Thursday, May 25. The selection committee this year included Dr. Milton Houghton, chair, and Mark Nitikman and Cathy Larson.

This article appeared in the May 24, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.