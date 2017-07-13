Brianna Wynne was recently named to the 2017 Pocock Lightweight All-America team.

She was chosen by the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association.

Earlier this month, Wynne helped her University of Wisconsin team rally to a third place finish at the Rowing Association National Championship after the eight-person lightweight varsity squad she rowed with placed fourth in a race at the event.

Wynne, who’s a 2014 graduate of Los Al High School, is currently a junior at the University of the Wisconsin.

She grew up in Rossmoor and attended Oak Junior High School and Lee Elementary.

Wynne’s formative years came at Long Beach Junior Crew where she rowed for five years throughout late middle school and high school.

During those years, she won the San Diego crew classic twice in the lightweight.

She also finished fourth in the Head of the Charles in a lightweight four team. She also raced a single at the Head of the Charles as a 15 year old.

Wynne’s career at Wisconsin has been lined with success off and on the water:

• She is a two-time Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Scholar Athlete.

• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten rower

• Helped Wisconsin capture its first Konrad Ulbrich Trophy since 2012 following a second place finish from Wynne and her eight-person squad.

Up next for Wynne is Summer training in Vermont at a small-boat training program.

