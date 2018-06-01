Among the issues on the agenda at Friday’s Los Alamitos City Council meeting, was the resolution to switch the city from its current at-large election process to a district-based election.

The move comes in response to a letter from Shenkman and Hughes Law Firm, which asserts that the at-large system violates the California Voting Rights Act. The act states that at-large elections can lead to “racially polarized voting,” which prevents minority groups from having an influence on voting and getting representation in public offices.

According to the city staff report, nearly all the cities that been presented these claims, have settled out of court by switching to district-based voting system. Those that have attempted to defend their at-large election system have incurred significant costs, the report states.

One example listed was the city of Palmdale, which spent approximately $4.5 million. The report also notes that city staff is unaware of any city that has prevailed in defending an at-large system.

The change would begin with the 2020 election. The city will hold several public hearings to provide information and receive public input. All meetings will be held in the council chambers. The first meeting will be on Tuesday, May 29, at 6 p.m. The second will be on June 4, at 6 p.m.

According to the report, at least two meetings must be held prior to the drafting of any boundary maps. After that, two more hearings must include drafts of potential maps. There will be five meetings in all, where the public can get information or give feedback on the districting.

The public is also welcome to submit written testimony. For more information visit cityoflosalamitos.org or contact Windmera Quintanar, CMC, City Clerk, at 562-431-3538, ext. 220 or by email at wquintanar@cityoflosalamitos.org.