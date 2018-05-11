A police officers job has always been challenging. It is dangerous at times, stressful, emotional and yet rewarding in many ways. Today’s police officers have become far more than just crime stoppers.

At the 36th Annual Los Alamitos Police Appreciation Luncheon, Los Al Chief Eric Nunez praised three local officers for representing the work the department does and for their contributions in the past year.

And yet, for all the developments in policing over the years and all the advancements in technology and understanding of better policing tactics, Nunez reminded the awardees and those in attendance, that the primary responsibility has remained constant.

“In the end, law enforcement is a people business,” Nunez said.

This year, Officer of the Year was motor officer Erik Geoffroy. Co-Employees of the Year were officers Dave Dorrans Harry Whited. Geoffroy is a local product, having graduated from Los Alamitos High and Long Beach State. He joined Los Al PD in 2015, after working with the Riverside Sheriff’s Department.

Along with his motor patrol duties, Geoffroy works as a member of the Serious Traffic Accident Response (STAR) team and as a Field Training Officer. Geoffroy was named the Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD) award recipient for 2017 for his efforts in stopping driving under the influence.

Nunez said Geoffroy has always gone above and beyond in his approach to the job. In the vein of Nunez’ comment about law enforcement being a people business, Nunez said Geoffroy has led by example in that regard.

“He does an exceptional job following up with folks we take reports from,” Nunez said.

Geoffrey said that he has enjoyed the cohesion of people in the department. He noted that the arrests and work in DUI stoppage has required the work of many officers and staff.

“It’s an honor to accept this award and I appreciate it,” Geoffrey said.

Reserve officers Dorrans and Whited were named co-employees of the year, primarily for their work on the Red Light Photo Enforcement Team. Both came to Los Al PD after careers in other fields. With all the intricacies of the new technology of red light cameras, Dorrans and Whited have led the department in refining how it is used.

Whited has helped establish the protocol and coordination needed for the optimal use of the camera enforcement. Whited’s expertise had proven invaluable in dealing with the public on inquiring about citations, as well in court when necessary.

“He has a lot of patience, I can tell you,” Nunez said of Whited.

Whited has been with Los Al PD since 1948 and has been Reserve Officer of the Year twice, as well as Employee of the Year in 2006.

“We all do our best,” Whited said. “I’m just proud to be a part of this organization.”

Dorrans also works with the Red Light Photo Enforcement Team and is one of the department’s Range Masters. Dorrans went into law enforcement after a 20-plus year career in teaching and coaching football. He taught in the San Gabriel Valley for 20 years, before coming to Los Al High as a Dean of Students for attendance and discipline, among other responsibilities.

Dorrans became a reserve technical officer in 1992 and then a sworn Reserve Officer in 2001. He has been an Employee of the Year recipient in 2003 and 2008.

“Thank you all very much, it’s been a pleasure,” Dorrans said.

In addition to the recognition of officers, the luncheon also recognized long-time volunteer and recently retired Los Alamitos Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Johnnie Strohmyer, with the Partnership in Policing Award. As chamber CEO Strohmyer was the long time leader of the organization team for the Police Appreciation Luncheon.

Strohmyer’s other involvements include, Los Alamitos Medical Center Foundation Board, Casa Youth Shelter Governing Board, Cypress Red Ribbon Week Committee, Cypress Police Foundation and the Cypress College Foundation.

“It’s long overdue,” Nunez said as he introduced Strohmyer.

Strohmyer did much of her volunteer community work in partnership with her late husband Harry. Dr. Harry Strohmyer, was a practicing dentist in Los Alamitos for 45 years, before passing away in late 2017. Johnnie said it was very fulfilling to do the work along side Harry.

“I can’t tell you how special this is to me,” Strohmyer said.

Nunez closed the event by thanking the award recipients as well as all those who work within and in support of the department. He said the people are what make the department special. He also noted that changed in laws have and will continue to present challenges for police departments. However, that should not change the approach of individual officers, he said.

“Never lose that pleasure or purpose in what you do,” Nunez said.