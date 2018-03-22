After listening to more than 50 speakers during public comments, the Los Alamitos City Council voted 4-1, to enact an ordinance that claims the city is exempting itself from enforcement of the California Sanctuary State law.

The council also approved a motion to file and amicus brief with the federal lawsuit against California, filed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Despite the wording and rhetoric, Los Alamitos Mayor Troy Edgar assured those in attendance at the meeting that the city was not wading into the immigration debate.

We are not filing a lawsuit, we are not determining immigration policy tonight,” Edgar said.

Yet, for many of those in attendance, the argument was about immigration, illegal versus legal. While for those opposed to the ordinance, the debate was about protecting immigrants and California’s right to determine how to best use its resources.

The meeting, which had about 100 people seated and standing outside, also turned into a battle between supporters of Donald Trump and those against him. Before the meeting started opposing chants of “Deport racist Trump,” were met with chants of “He’s your president, Trump,” echoed outside the council chambers.

Mayor Pro Tem Warren Kusumoto, who proposed the ordinance, said that he had been considering the issue since November of 2017, when the California Values Act, was set up to go into effect on Jan. 1. Kusumoto said he saw a conclict between the California law and the U.S. Constitution.

He said his concern was in protecting the people of Los Alamitos and the businesses in the city. He also noted that with the Joint Forces Training Base in the city, they needed guidance for the city to follow. He reiterated that it was not a debate on immigration.

“This is really the business of Los Alamitos,” Kusumoto said.

But when the council opened the meeting to public comment, the position of speakers was more often aimed at immigration, the effect on the city and the position of the Trump Administration.

Several residents opposed the ordinance on the basis of the chilling effect it would have on residents who would then be fearful of reporting crime, or being reported by others in the city. American Civil Liberties Union representative Cynthia Valencia assured the council that passing of the ordinance would most likely bring about a lawsuit against the city.

“Lawfully, the city cannot go through with this ordinance,” Valencia said.

Supporters argued that the federal government is in charge of immigration law and California was violating federal law. Those opposed to the ordinance, said that while the federal government was in charge of immigration law, they overstepped their authority by forcing state and local officials to assist in enforcing those laws.

Los Alamitos graduate Samantha Reed, 19, spoke angrily to the council, noting that she did not think this ordinance represented the values of the Los Alamitos community. She also said she and other voters would remember who voted for it, come election time.

“If you pass this ordinance, will you have a clear conscience?” Reed asked. “This is not OK.”

Long time city representatives also spoke, both for and against the ordinance, or at least the opportunity begin the discussion. Former council member and current Planning Commission member Art DeBolt said that every elected official took the same oath to uphold the constitution and that the issue needs to be discussed.

“Thank you for the courage … to put this on the agenda,” DeBolt said.

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Commissioner Pete Carvajal questioned the timing and potential motives behind the ordinance. He noted that California has been at the front of other battles with the Federal government, such as gay marriage and legalized marijuana, but Los Alamitos never took a stand against those issues.

“Why, why now, why are you dragging Los Alamitos into this partisan issue,” Carvajal said. “This is actually irresponsible, what you’re doing.”

Los Alamitos resident Linda Fine, later added “I don’t think this ordinance is doing Los Alamitos any good.”

Robin Hvidston, Executive Director of We the People Rising, called the ordinance a common-sense approach to the issue. She also said the issue is about public safety and rule of law and praised the council to taking the first step in fighting back against the state law.

“We hope that a revolution starts here tonight,” Hvidston said.

Pastor Sam Pullen of Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Los Alamitos, called the ordinance divisive and said he was disappointed in the proposed action. Pullen had been playing a guitar and singing outside the chamber before the meeting, but eventually spoke to the council.

“It does not represent the values of Los Alamitos,” Pullen said.

After the public comments, the council voted 4-1 to pass the ordinance, with Councilman Mark Chirco voting against it. Chirco said he was concerned about potential lawsuits hurting the city. He said that Los Alamitos was not the appropriate venue for the issue.

“I cannot see how passing this ordinance is good for the city,” Chirco said.

Despite the potential backlash and the argument that Los Alamitos is a small city that should not be taking on these large issues, Edgar said that Los Alamitos officials have never shied away from taking leadership roles throughout the county and beyond.

“As the mayor of Los Alamitos, we are not a sanctuary city,” Edgar said.