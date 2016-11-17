Davis & Elkins College student Emmett Jaeger of Los Alamitos assisted in the Division of Fine and Performing Arts production of “The Giver,” presented at the Boiler House Theatre on the College campus, from October 20-23.

Jaeger is the son of Talbot and Dawn Jaeger of Los Alamitos. Jaeger served as stage manager and member of the lighting crew.

The production of “The Giver” depicts what it means to grow up, grow wise and take control of your own destiny.

The play was adapted by Eric Coble from the Newbery Award-winning book by Lois Lowry.

