Anne Vida, a longtime volunteer in Los Alamitos schools, is the recipient of the 2018 Hero of the Heart award from Los Alamitos High School. In a recent presentation to the Los Alamitos Unified School District Board, Principal Dr. Brandon Martinez said there is “no way to capture all the reasons why” Vida was the school’s unanimous choice for the award. Among many contributions, he said, she has donated hundreds of hours of her time assisting with fundraising, show choir and School Site Council and is currently president of the PTSA.

“Whether its chaperoning a show choir trip, selling tickets, checking in students at a dance, or running a PTSA meeting, Anne takes these roles seriously and carries them out with the utmost professionalism. She is a staunch advocate for all students, and her impact has reached students, teachers, staff and parents,” Martinez said.

“Your kindness, passion for students and leadership are priceless qualities that have made our school a better place.”

Vida has three children, all of whom who attended Los Alamitos schools, with the youngest now a senior at Los Alamitos High.

In accepting the award, Vida said her long commitment to the schools has been motivated by her childhood. “I was not fortunate to be living with my parents [growing up]. I was in military boarding school. That was difficult. So I thought when I have kids, I would give my time to kids,” she told the board and the crowd of students and teachers from Los Alamitos High who greeted her with a standing ovation.