This summer, the Los Alamitos Education Foundation is once again teaming up with Los Alamitos High School head coaches to present sports camps to boys and girls of all ages.

“We are so proud and excited to work with all of these amazing coaches to bring their passion and expertise to the children of our community,” said LAEF Program Manager Mike Kahn.

Girls are invited to participate in the following camps:

• Dave Huber’s volleyball camp is being offered in late July and early August to female athletes entering grades 3-12.

• Rich Alvarez is offering a freshmen girls basketball camp and summer league over a five-week period starting June 19.

• Girls soccer camps are offered to grades K-12 the last two weeks of June with head coach Pat Rossi.

Boys are invited to participate in the following camps:

• High School Football Coach Ray Fenton is offering a football camp to boys entering grades 7-12 from mid-June to mid-July.

• Dave Huber is offering a boys volleyball camp in mid-August to boys entering grades 7-12.

• Boys in grades K-12 are invited to Matt Nuez’s baseball camp during mid to late June.

• High school boys who are interested in water polo are invited to Brent Danna’s water polo camp from mid-June through July.

The following camps are offered to both boys and girls:

• Eddie Courtemarche’s boys and girls basketball camp is available in mid to late June to kids entering grades 1-8.

• Pat Cadwallader will bring his wrestling camp to male and female kids in grades 6-12 in July.

• Nathan Howard’s track and field camps are for students in grades 3-12 with seven sessions beginning in late June.

• A coed water polo camp is offered by Brent Danna for students entering grades 9-12 from mid-June through mid-July.

• Mark Celestin’s cross country camp is open to all students entering grades 7-12 and runs from mid-July through mid-August.

Camps will take place on campus at LAHS and all will provide excellent coaching and conditioning for all participants.

Registration is now open at www.LAEF4kids.org/programs and all summer sports camp flyers with all the details are available at www.LAEF4kids.org/summer.

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to children in grades Pre-K to 12.

LAEF impacts all students by providing significant funding for STEAM teachers and instruction, as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources.

For more information, call 562-799-4700 Ext. 80424 or email info@LAEF4kids.org today.

This article appeared in the May 24, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.