The Los Alamitos High girls soccer team reached the quarterfinals of the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs, before falling to JSerra, 2-1, to end their season.

The Griffins had blanked their first two opponents, including a 4-0 win over Palos Verdes in the second round at Los Alamitos High. Ashley Soto scored about 10 minutes into the game against Palos Verdes, off an assist by Ally La Carra Platt. That goal proved to be the game-winner as the Griffin defense would go on to shut out the Sea Kings.

Just about a minute after the Soto goal, Amanda Jones would add to the score with a goal off an assist from Sophia Bruno. Just prior to the midway point of the second half. Ashley Soto sent a lead pass up field where her sister, Nicole Soto caught up to it on the right side of the goal. She beat the goal keeper with a low shot across the goal to increase the Griffin lead to 3-0. La Carra Platt would add the final goal late in the game to complete the scoring.

Los Alamitos had also posted a shutout in their playoff opener, downing Northwood, 2-0. However, in their quarterfinal game against JSerra, the Griffins ran out of momentum as they fell to the Lions by a score of 2-1.



This article appeared in the March 1, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.