Los Alamitos High Football hosted the Orlando Scandrick-Jeron Johnson seven-on-seven tournament on May 13. No tackling, blocking or contact was allowed in the pre-season event. St. John Bosco, Mater Dei, Corona Centennial, Narbonne, Oaks Christian, Los Alamitos, Upland, La Habra, Arcadia, Morningside, Gardena Serra, Downey, Cathedral, San Pedro, Lakewood and Dorsey were some of the schools entered. Photos by Dave Peeters. Visit www.davepeetersphoto.com for more photos.

These photos appeared in the May 24, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.

